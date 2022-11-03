Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of WestRock worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 71,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.