Private Management Group Inc. Has $23.19 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $493,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,387,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

BABA traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.92. 624,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,068,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

