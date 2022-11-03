Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 38,588 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Andersons worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,429 shares of company stock valued at $611,410. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.