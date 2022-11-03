Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,087 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Loews worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 5,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 11,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

