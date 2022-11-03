Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Clearwater Paper worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,144. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

