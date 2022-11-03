Private Management Group Inc. Sells 118,291 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,291 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $20,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 72,058 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,241. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

