Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Organon & Co. worth $35,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 64,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

