Private Management Group Inc. Sells 8,529 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,180 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 8,069,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after buying an additional 1,478,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after buying an additional 94,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.08%.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,457 shares of company stock worth $587,395 over the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

