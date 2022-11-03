Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 6.1%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 28,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procaps Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A. ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

