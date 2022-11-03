Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.78 billion-$79.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.99 billion.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $131.66. 134,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

