Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

