Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Rating) were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 298,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 188,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Protech Home Medical Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
See Also
