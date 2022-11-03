Proton (XPR) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $32.88 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,898,749,658 coins and its circulating supply is 13,835,753,908 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

