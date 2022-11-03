PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,451,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $996,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,550,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $151,486.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,670. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 40.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

