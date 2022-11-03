Pundi X (New) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $126.51 million and $10.80 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.42 or 0.31451763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49184776 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $10,307,430.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

