PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.48

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.48 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($2.67). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.81), with a volume of 305,775 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £693.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 204.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

