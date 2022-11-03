Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $258.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $264.09.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

