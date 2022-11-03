Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,848 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. CWM LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $4,740,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 393.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

