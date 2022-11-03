Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 8.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

