Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $32.15 Million Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.40% of TrueBlue worth $32,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TrueBlue by 10.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $638.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

