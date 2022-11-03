Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $740.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $694.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $764.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,775 shares of company stock worth $37,528,621. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

