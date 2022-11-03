Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,979 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $43,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

IVZ stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

