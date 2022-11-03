Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $525.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 47.69%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

