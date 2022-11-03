Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Raised by William Blair

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolfspeed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolfspeed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.