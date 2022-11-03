Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.25 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

