Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 2,288,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.