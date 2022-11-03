Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.
Qorvo Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 2,288,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Insider Transactions at Qorvo
In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.