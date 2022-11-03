Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00013954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $294.99 million and $40.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.75 or 0.07608534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00035672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,396,409 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

