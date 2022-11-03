QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Tamar Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $250,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. 1,277,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

