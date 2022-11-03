QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.50 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

