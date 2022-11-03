QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $105.63. 1,402,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

