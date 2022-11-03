Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $162.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.82, but opened at $121.90. Qualys shares last traded at $113.76, with a volume of 4,336 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 16.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

