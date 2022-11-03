Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,409 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

