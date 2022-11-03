Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
