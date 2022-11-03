Radix (XRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $387,010.00

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Radix has a total market capitalization of $249.98 million and approximately $387,010.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.00 or 0.31063982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,753,783 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

