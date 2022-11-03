Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $22.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77, a PEG ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 927,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 640,230 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.