Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 18,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,234. Radware has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $814.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

