Rally Price Tops $0.0156 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Rally has a market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,285.97 or 0.30997789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,526,194,854 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

