Rally (RLY) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Rally has a total market cap of $54.94 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,526,311,581 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

