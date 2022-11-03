Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga Purchases 16,523 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 16,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,955.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,218,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,886,996.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 25,197 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $158,993.07.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

