Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 335.93%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

RPID stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 72.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Further Reading

