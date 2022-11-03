Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.59.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

