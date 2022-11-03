Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.59.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 6.6 %

RPD opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.