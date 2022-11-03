Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Rapid7 Stock Down 22.8 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $8.92 on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

