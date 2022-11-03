Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.21 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $467,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

