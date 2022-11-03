Rarible (RARI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00016206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $45.77 million and $4.37 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

