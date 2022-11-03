Raymond James Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $200.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.94. 41,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.