Raymond James Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.94.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$55.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. Insiders sold a total of 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549 over the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

