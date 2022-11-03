Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for about 3.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $111,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

