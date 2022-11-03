Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 14,754 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

