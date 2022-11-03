Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 26,600 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

